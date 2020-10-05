Many bars go slowly on re-opening, see struggles ahead

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Even though bars were allowed to reopen at limited capacity when North Carolina moved into the third phase of its reopening plan, some are taking it slow.

In the Triangle area, many bar owners told The News & Observer they were planning to sit out this opening weekend, either to work on their reopening plan or because current restrictions make reopening infeasible. Phase 3 allows private bars to open at 30 percent of their outdoor capacity. Indoor bar seating areas must remain closed.

- Advertisement -

Zack Medford, who owns several bars in downtown Raleigh, is also the president of the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, which unsuccessfully sued the state earlier this year to reopen bars. He told the newspaper the group took an informal poll this week, and of 51 respondents, 50 said they wouldn’t immediately open.

Liliana Ballance, owner of William and Company in Raleigh, said under Phase 3, her bar can have 14 outdoor seats.

“It’s going to be very challenging, we’re trying to just make enough to pay my staff and myself,” Ballance told the newspaper. “No one’s making money. I mean, we sell $2 Tecates, and I can’t take that away.”