NC Works part of Multi-State Virtual Job Fair Tuesday

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Job seekers who prefer to work from home have a chance to talk with recruiters and hiring companies virtually Tuesday during the Multi-State Virtual Job Fair.

North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee are all taking part in the hiring event. It will feature virtual job openings in the fields of Customer Service, IT, Virtual Teaching, Insurance, Home Nursing and many more.

The event is Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m..

The Virtual Job Fair is through NC Works. To create your account at NC Works click here.

To register for the Job Fair click here.

There is a Tutorial video available to help you navigate the event. If interested click here.