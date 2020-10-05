North Carolina nightclub closed for repeated violations

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Officials have suspended the alcohol permits for a North Carolina nightclub after social media posts showed large gatherings and a lack of social distancing.

The Charlotte Observer reports El Centenario in Charlotte lost its permits in part because of video and advertisements which showed the crowds violating state restrictions to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The ABC commission says the private club had been cited numerous times for violations since May by state Alcohol Law Enforcement agents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.

Commission documents also said the private club continued to allow crowds of more than 300 with no social distancing or sanitization practices.