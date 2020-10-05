North Carolina Sen. Tillis says he has no COVID-19 symptoms

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s no longer exhibiting any symptoms from the COVID-19 he tested positive for late last week.

Tillis had said over the weekend that he still lacked his senses of taste and smell, but he said Monday that even that’s returned. He says he will continue to self-isolate.

- Advertisement -

Tillis is among several people who tested positive in the days after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett at the White House.

Tillis is seeking reelection next month.

He’s temporary halted in-person campaigning, and several campaign staff have gone into quarantine.