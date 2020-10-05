Overnight I-40 ramp closures expected in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will make repairs to parts Interstate 40 in New Hanover County that were damaged by Hurricane Florence.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corp. to make repairs that include improvements to prevent future damage during storm events. Contractors will install additional drainage structures and stormwater pipes, shoulder berm gutter and rock plating to protect the shoulder of the road from excessive erosion.

Beginning 7 p.m. on Monday, ramps in both directions of the Gordon Road interchange (Exit 420) will close. The ramps are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Contractors may close them again overnight later this week.

Drivers in either direction of I-40 wishing to take the Gordon Road exit will be detoured along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway/U.S. 74 and North Kerr Avenue. Drivers wanting to get on U.S. 117/N.C. 132 South from Gordon Road will follow the same roads in reverse.

Traffic on Gordon Road wishing to access I-40 West will be detoured north on U.S. 117/N.C. 132/North College Road to Holly Shelter Road in Castle Hayne.

The contractor is scheduled to repair several locations on I-40 and at the Gordon Road interchange. Nighttime and/or weekend closures will continue periodically through July 2021. NCDOT will alert the public before the closures occur, and contractors will use electronic signs and DriveNC.gov for those closures and the most up-to-date traffic information.