Texas man accused of punch amid Trump argument turns self in

DENTON, TX (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was seen on video punching another man as they argued over President Donald Trump has turned himself in after police obtained a warrant for assault.

44-year-old Jason Lata was booked in the Denton City Jail late Saturday and released a few hours later after posting bond.

- Advertisement -

He turned himself in hours after a video circulated showing a man punching another man outside of a convenience store.

The video shows one man yelling profanities at another man and screaming “Turn it off!” as an anti-Trump song appeared to be playing in the background.

It wasn’t clear whether Lata had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.