WFD serves up safety in the kitchen for Fire Prevention Week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention this week.

This year’s campaign is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” and works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials. This data reflects what WFD sees locally too.

“Cooking fires can be prevented,” Community Risk Reduction Coordinator Wendy Giannini-King said. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions like your cell phone or the television is a step everyone can take to keep their family safe at home.”

To celebrate this year’s theme, the department produced a short video to help educate citizens on safe cooking behaviors. It includes some of the safety messages below and can be found here.