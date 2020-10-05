Winner of annual fishing tournament reels in nearly 39lb king mackerel

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — People fishing for ideas for things to do this weekend were reeled in by the US Open King Mackerel Tournament.

521-boats participated this year in an event that looked different for two reasons.

No spectators were allowed due to COVID-19 and with the Southport Marina still under repair from Hurricane Isaias damage, officials moved the tournament to Dutchman Creek Park and created a temporary dock with the help of American Marine Construction.

A nearly 39-lb King Mackerel which netted Andy Broadwell and his family crew more than $80,000.