Young artist making herself known through murals in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY)–A Burgaw artist picked up painting as a kid and now at 19 years old she is showing off her artwork for the entire Cape Fear.

Eden Mills is just one year out of high school, but she already has her sights set on a career as an artist. The Heide Trask High School graduate opened her own studio above Burgaw Antique Place, where she runs her business Art of Eden.

She says painting has been a passion of hers since she was a child, but it wasn’t until a few years later that she decided it was something she could do professionally.

“Two years ago I was sitting in church and I just had the idea probably from God that I needed to have an art studio,”said Mills. “That’s what I’ve always wanted and I’ve just always been inspired to just create as much as possible.”

Just last month, Mills had the opportunity to create one of her biggest pieces of work year. She planned and painted a wall sized mural at Brown Dog Coffee in Burgaw. After bouncing ideas off of the owner, she was able to finish the project in just over 30 hours.

“We put her ideas together and it’s 120 square feet,”Mills says. “It’s the biggest project I’ve ever done. It was a huge and I really like the outcome of it.”

Painting isn’t the only thing Mills has on her plate this fall. The 19 year old is also a student at Cape Fear Community College. She says having drive and a positive attitude can get you a long ways.

“Just trying to be motivated, just staying positive through every experience,”said Mills. “Always keeping that same mentality of you know you can get it done. You can do it, you can, you don’t have to stress.”

This is only the beginning of her time as an artist, but she’s hoping this is just the start for a long and successful career in the Cape Fear.

“I would really like to open up an Art of Eden shop,” Mills says.”There’s really no telling where things could go. It just all depends on how I stay motivated and continue to do my work”

Mills has set up her own website where people can purchase painting or schedule a project of their own. If you would like to see some of her work you can also visit the Art of Eden Facebook page.