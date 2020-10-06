As Harris pitches to Black voters, some want to hear more

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Sen. Kamala Harris is pitching the Democratic presidential ticket’s message directly to Black voters in states like North Carolina and Michigan in the closing weeks of the campaign.

From barbershops to historically Black colleges and universities, Harris is speaking about police reform, ending the pandemic, and creating a more equitable economy.

She’s in a unique position as the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket. But she’s still facing skepticism from some Black voters who question whether she and Joe Biden are committed and able to make meaningful change.

Harris will speak to one of her biggest audiences yet during Wednesday’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence.