Autopsy reveals details of 2019 homicide: Woman was stabbed 28 times

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — Twenty eight.

That’s how many times an autopsy report says Kimberly Bland was stabbed in November 2019 in her apartment off Randall Parkway. Her body was found on Nov. 7 during a law enforcement welfare check after a friend told police she had missed an appointment.

At the time, then-Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous declined to give many details into the investigation or what officers found at Bland’s apartment, citing “the public would understand why when it comes out in court.”

Nearly a year after the grisly discovery, that time has come as her then-roommate, Andrew Boynton, prepares to appear in court on Oct. 12 on charges or first-degree murder and felony larceny. He was arrested on Nov. 9, 2019 in Virginia after allegedly stealing her car and fleeing town.

According to the autopsy report, Bland, who was a well-known and enthusiastic member of the local film industry, suffered stab wounds and puncture wounds (24 to her torso and four to her arms and legs), blunt force traumatic head injuries, and a collapsed lung.

