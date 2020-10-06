Bar capacity being closely monitored by Wrightsville Beach police

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many bar owners celebrated this past weekend as the first time in months they were allowed to serve customers. However, the police department is closely monitoring bar capacity.

Under Phase 3 restrictions, bars are allowed to open at 30 percent outdoor capacity or 100 customers, whichever is less.

- Advertisement -

Wrightsville Beach Police Chief David Squires says he’s happy bars are allowed to reopen, but it’s important to remember the pandemic is still ongoing.

“The bars are just as eager as we are to see a safe and progressive reopening,” Squires said. “So we balance the public health risks with the needs for businesses to operate and employees to get back to work.”

Squires says all the bars he’s spoken with have been great about communication, and look forward to working with police to keep everyone safe.