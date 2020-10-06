Boombalatti’s ice cream shop announces third location

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Popular ice cream shop Boombalatti’s has announced a new location. This time outside of New Hanover County.

Owner Wes Bechtel says their newest location will be in Hampstead.



Like many other businesses, the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close down and Bechtel had to get creative with selling their homemade ice cream. They started offering online and delivery services and quickly learned there was a high demand in the Hampstead area.

This location is next to Sawmill Grill in a shopping center along Highway 17.

Bechtel says they hope to be scooping there before the holidays.

Boombalatti’s currently has locations at the Forum and in downtown Wilmington.