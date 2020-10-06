Campaign: Staff tests negative after Tillis’ virus diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis’ campaign says staff members in close proximity to him last week have tested negative for COVID-19 so far.

Tillis announced his positive test last Friday and continues to be in self-isolation.

Tillis has said what mild symptoms he experienced over the weekend had disappeared by Monday.

A campaign spokesman said Tuesday no staff members are showing symptoms, but that the campaign’s Charlotte headquarters will remain closed the rest of the week.

In-person campaign activities also are on hold.

Tills appeared on a television show Tuesday morning and took questions by phone from constituents about the virus.