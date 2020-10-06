Elizabethtown takes ownership of downtown building damaged in fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Elizabethtown is getting its hands on a new project. The town is taking over a building downtown that burned in a fire earlier this year.

At the Town Council meeting Monday night, the owner of the building, which used to be CA Nails, donated it to the town.

- Advertisement -

The building, which is at 122 W. Broad Street, caught on fire earlier in 2020. It has been empty since then.

Elizabethtown Marketing and Communications Director Terri Dennison says the building is still in tact though, and can be repaired.

She says the town has not made any concrete plans yet for what we go into the space. She says the downtown area has been growing over the years, and hopes the repairs to this building can help bring even more local business to the town.