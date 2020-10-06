Group sent thousands of incorrect voter registration forms

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — State elections officials say 11,000 voter registration forms pre-filled with incorrect information were mistakenly sent to people in North Carolina by a group seeking to increase election participation.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released a statement saying that the company called Civitech mistakenly sent the voter registration forms that included incorrect name, address, and birth date information.

The company aims to increase voter participation and was not working with state or local governments.

The company was reaching out to people sent the incorrect forms, which were intended for people who may be eligible to vote but weren’t currently registered.