North Carolina teacher dies after recent COVID-19 diagnosis

STANLY COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A third-grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School in Stanly County died Sunday morning after a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, the district confirmed.
Stanly County Schools said that Julie Davis had worked at Norwood Elementary for two years, where she earned a well-deserved reputation.
“She implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best,” according to a release from Stanly County Schools. “Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community.”
The district said Davis did self-quarantine when she started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Stanly County Schools said once she tested positive for the virus, the district contacted anyone who might have been in close contact with her. It also said the health department does not believe she got the virus from the school.
“We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis’ family. We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit,” the release said.