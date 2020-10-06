One dead, two others hurt in Tabor City shooting

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A shooting left one dead and two others injured in Tabor City Monday night, the sheriff’s office said.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 p.m. to Memory Lane in Tabor City in reference to a gunshot wound.

CCSO says three people were shot and all were taken to the hospital. One man later died from his injuries.

At this time, no word on the conditions of the other two people.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information, contact Detective Paul Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145 or the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.