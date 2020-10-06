Shallotte man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug, gun charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Shallotte man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for dealing crack and using guns to facilitate his drug dealing, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern NC district.

According to court documents, Antwan Damitri King, 41, was charged with six counts including conspiracy to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base (crack), three counts of distribution of cocaine base (crack), one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

King pled guilty to the conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute, and firearms count on March 16, 2020.

On November 16, 2018, following several prior controlled purchases from King, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for King’s home and recovered crack, marijuana, digital scales, ammunition, and 17 firearms, including an AR-style handgun and rifle, both loaded with high-capacity magazines.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).