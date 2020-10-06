Wilmington Boat Show returns Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After missing 2019 because of Hurricane Dorian, the Wilmington Boat Show is back and better than ever this year. It kicks off Friday at noon at the Wilmington Convention Center and Port City Marina.

The show will be taking all Covid-19 precautions, while presenting boats of all sizes and for all budgets. Producer Jacqui McGuinness says this year may look different, but the vendors are prepared to help you discover your dream boat. The show is designed as a retail shopping venue and will be in three separate spaces to allow for social distancing. There are a limited number of tickets available for two hour shopping windows and all tickets must be purchased by phone or on-line.

The show runs through Sunday and you are encouraged to park at Battleship Park and take a water taxi across the Cape Fear River to events.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.