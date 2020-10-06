Wilmington bridge featured in One Tree Hill undergoes structural repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington bridge featured in the hit show “One Tree Hill” is getting a facelift, but don’t worry the city says it’s keeping its iconic look.

According to the City of Wilmington, necessary structural repairs are underway on the one-way Harry Forden 6th Street bridge, which crosses the old path of the CSX rail line as it enters Wilmington on the Northside, between Campbell and Hanover streets.

The rehabilitation of this historic structure involves sandblasting and repainting the truss, replacing the wooden decking for pedestrians, and structural repairs to the steel and concrete platform.

The city says it should be finished in February.