Wrightsville Beach wants to drift away from allowing floating homes

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsville Beach is currently looking into no longer allowing floating homes in the community.

Other towns around the Cape Fear have already attempted to ban the houses.

The planning board held a meeting at 5:30 pm on Tuesday to discuss the allowance of floating homes. Although there are no floating houses in Wrightsville Beach at the moment, officials want to keep them from coming to the area.

Town Manager Tim Owens says floating homes simply aren’t a good fit for Wrightsville Beach.

“Personally, I don’t think we’re the destination for a floating home community,” Owens said. “We have a lot of hurricanes, we have private marinas. We just don’t have the room for floating homes at this point.”

The Board of Aldermen has a meeting scheduled for Thursday to continue the floating home discussion.