NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities need your help finding a teen last seen in the Atkinson area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Gabrielle Malloy, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the area of Hansley Simpson Road.

Malloy is described as 5’6″, medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a black hoodie and black leggings. She attends Pender High School.