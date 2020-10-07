City of Greensboro apologizes for deaths at 1979 anti-KKK rally

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — A city council in North Carolina has apologized for the shooting deaths of five demonstrators at a 1979 rally against the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.

The Greensboro City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to approve a resolution which says in part that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence.

Juries acquitted several people of killing the protesters and wounding others.

A subsequent civil case found six members of the Klan and Nazi party and two Greensboro police officers liable for wrongful death in what’s now known as the Greensboro Massacre.