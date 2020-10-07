Coastal Christian High temporarily switches to remote learning over COVID-19 concerns

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to COVID-19 concerns on campus, Coastal Christian High School students are now learning remotely at least for the time being.

The school has switched to remote learning through October 17.

- Advertisement -

The school’s athletic director says Tuesday’s sporting events were cancelled out of an abundance of caution.

All sports have been suspended and may return October 19.

The athletic director says fall varsity sports teams will still be eligible for the post-season and they look forward to the opportunity to compete in the state tournament in all of their fall sports.