Fans reach out to record stores in the aftermath of Eddie Van Halen’s death

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–America is in mourning today after the death of guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. Fans are now reaching out to record stores as a way to remember the rock superstar.

Record Bar in Wilmington saw their online Van Halen sales take off last night as people search for music and memorabilia of Van Halen.

Tony Stroud, the owner of Record Bar, says he’s not surprised by the uptick in sales because of the wide impact Eddie Van Halen had on Rock & Roll and the entire music industry.

“There’s already a big demand for vinyl and then when this type of thing happens it obviously focuses on the artist or the person that lost their life,”says Stroud. “People are looking to rekindle a memory or something that will take them back in time.”

Van Halen last toured as a group in the Summer of 2015. Record Bar says they expect demand for band memorabilia to continue to grow over the coming week.