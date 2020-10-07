H2Go commissioners break ground on new site

WILMIGTON, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, H2GO has officially broken ground at the new reverse osmosis plant site.

The event kicked off in Belville this morning, and comes after years of controversy and litigation between the towns of Leland and Belville, preventing the plant from being built.

But with the lengthy battle in the past, Barry Laub, an H2GO commissioner, says today is a day of celebration. One to look forward to our future, not to get tangled up in the past.

“It’s everything we’ve been wanting. It’s everything the population’s been wanting. It’s everything all these people have been working for. All we’re doing is carrying out our mandate.”

H2GO has spent nearly ten years trying to establish its own reverse osmosis water source.

The process is believed to be the only way to filter Gen X out of water, an unregulated chemical Chemours discharged into the Cape Fear River for years.