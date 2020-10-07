Police still searching for missing Wilmington woman, taking case ‘very seriously’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are still looking for a missing Wilmington woman.

According to police, 43-year-old Kristin Glass last spoke to her family around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wilmington Police Department says they are aware of social media posts circulating regarding Glass’ disappearance, but couldn’t “discuss the specifics of the case without compromising the investigation.”

“Detectives are taking this case very seriously and following various leads,” WPD wrote.

A family member told WWAY that Glass is around 5’ 5” tall, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. They said she drives a gold 2001 Mercedes Benz E 320 with license tag CJB 9495. The front passenger side has a little broken piece near the parking light.

If you see Glass, you’re asked to call 911 immediately. If you have information regarding her disappearance, contact WPD at (910) 343-3609.