Rededication ceremony held for newly renovated Senior Resource Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The coronavirus pandemic closed down the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center building in March, but it allowed for some much needed renovations to take place.

The renovation project is now finished, as the county held a rededication ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. New Hanover County officials say the renovations inside and outside the building will increase the center’s resources, while improving programming for area seniors.

Andrew Zeldin, who is the social works supervisor at the center, says it’s a complete transformation that he thinks the seniors will appreciate when they return.

“It’s an incredible transformation, the whole building just looks so different,” Zeldin says. “I think they’ll be excited, it’s more colorful and there’s more space. I think we’ll be able to serve more people and I think they’ll be really surprised when they come back.”

Throughout the pandemic, the center has continued to provide drive-thru and delivery meals to seniors, as well as virtual programming for the area.