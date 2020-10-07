Salvation Army to start taking applications for this year’s Angel Tree

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Salvation Army of Cape Fear will soon be starting their annual Angel Tree program.

The program makes Christmas possible for thousands of children and senior citizens throughout our region.

It is one of the many Salvation Army programs that support those in need during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army will open applications for Angel Tree Christmas assistance on Friday.

Applications will be accepted online here.

The Cape Fear chapter serves Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender counties since 1887.