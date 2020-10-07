Wilmington approves contracts for Live Nation, visitor center renovations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met on Tuesday and discussed a number of topics.

Council approved a $300,000 contract for renovations to the Riverwalk Visitor Information Center, located in downtown.

The city says staff will proceed with a detailed design on the space based on goals of providing an unobstructed view, as well as maintaining bathroom, and visitor center space.

Council also authorized a 10-year agreement with Live Nation for venue management services at the Hugh Morton Amphitheater at Greenfield Lake. The