60-year-old South Carolina man mauled by dogs

A 60-year-old man is in the hospital after he was mauled last weekend by three dogs in South Carolina.

Florence County Environmental Services Director Todd Floyd said the man was bitten on his legs and shoulder. He added the man has been in the hospital for six days.

Floyd said his animal control officers have been patrolling the area searching for the dogs. He says they’ve gone door to door asking neighbors if they’ve seen the dogs. Floyd said his officers also set up traps, but to no avail.

Animal control officers thought they had a break in the case earlier this week when someone turned in two dogs they thought were involved in the attack, but Floyd said those weren’t the right animals.

