Court employee accused of buying drugs during lunch break outside NC courthouse

SHELBY, NC (WSOC) — A woman who worked in the Cleveland County court system for more than a decade coordinating cases and helping put criminals in prison is accused of buying drugs during her lunch break outside of the courthouse.
Shelby police said Melissa Justice bought 25 pills in an area where deputies often park their vehicles.
Undercover Officer Lt. Chris Howington said it is a big crime.
“People that work in that profession (the courts) should understand that,” Howington said.
He said police got tipped off about Justice after arresting a former coworker of hers from the Cleveland County clerk’s office. Police arrested Justice’s friend, Alyssa Hamrick, a few days before they arrested Justice. The district attorney’s office indicted both women.
Police said the arrests were part of a big operation.