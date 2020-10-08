Drive-thru flu shots will be offered at these three Brunswick County schools

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Later this month you’ll be able to get a flu shot on the go at three Brunswick County schools.

The school district says Brunswick County Health Services will not be coming inside to give flu shots like they have done in the past due to COVID-19. However, they will be coming to BCS’ three traditional high schools to offer a drive-thru clinic.

Oct 27 — North Brunswick High School

October 28 — South Brunswick High School

October 29th — West Brunswick High School

The times have not been released yet.

Here’s what to expect when you arrive at the drive-thru clinic:

A clinic team member will ask you a series of screening questions and check your temperature.

A clinic team member will verify your information and insurance.

The nurse will review your flu form and provide you your flu shot. Regular flu shots are $45 and the high-dose vaccine (recommended for those 65 years or older) is $85.

Health services accept cash, checks, Medicaid, Medicare, and most major insurance. There will not able to accept debit or credit cards.