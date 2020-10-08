Extras needed as filming for TV show ‘Hightown’ begins in mid-October

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Ready for your close-up? TW Cast & Recruit is looking for anybody interested in working as a paid extra in the second season of the TV show “Hightown.”

The Starz crime drama series will begin filming in Wilmington on October 19.

“Hightown” follows Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a National Marine Fisheries Service Agent in Provincetown, Massachusetts, who finds herself intertwined with a murder investigation as she wrestles with her own addictions to alcohol and drugs.

According to StarNews, production will be based at EUE/Screen Gems Studios.

The casting company says there will a lot of reoccurring background roles and several law enforcement types will be needed.

Extras will be required to take COVID-19 tests.