Fire Prevention Week: How to ‘serve up safety’ in the kitchen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of all house fires start in the kitchen. This statistic sparked the theme for the 2020 Fire Prevention Week, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier and Ocean Isle Beach Fire Chief Herman Born teamed up on Thursday afternoon to bring safety tips to help put a stop to preventable fires.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve been to too many fires where fires grow too quickly from the kitchen and extensive damage and injuries occur as a result of it,” Born said.

Part-time Firefighter Garrett Yeager created a mural demonstrating the devastation of a kitchen fire in a home that was recently donated to the Sunset Beach Fire Department for training before it is demolished next week.

The departments shared the following safety tips in the presentation:

Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while cooking, but if you have to leave, make sure the stove is turned off.

Stay alert while cooking. Never cook if you are sleepy, under the influence of alcohol, or medication that could make you drowsy.

Keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby. In case a fire starts in a pot, cover it with the lid to smother the flame.

Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet when you are preparing hot foods.

Hasenmeier emphasized the importance of sleeping with your bedroom door closed to keep any fires that may occur from spreading and making sure your smoke detectors are working to ensure your family is notified immediately if a fire starts in your home.

“We don’t want to see people lose their property and get injured so by doing these types of presentations and education things we’re reducing the risk for everybody involved and that’s the main goal,” Hasenmeier said.