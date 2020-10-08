Free COVID tests will be offered to beer fest attendees

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Free coronavirus testing is being offered by a brewery in Charlotte after health officials raised concerns about a potential exposure during a recent event.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the tests are being offered on Saturday to attendees of the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery’s Mecktoberfest.

The tests will be free and offered through a drive-thru.

The Mecktoberfest was held on Sept. 25-27.

It attracted thousands despite state rules that prohibit big crowds.

Fest attendees who want to get tested on Saturday should bring their ID and health insurance card, if they have one. But the test if free without insurance.