NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A gas leak is causing major delays on Highway 17 in northern New Hanover County Thursday afternoon.

The New Hanover County Fire Rescue says north and southbound lanes on 17 are closed near the NHRMC Emergency Department North facility in Scotts Hill.

Fire rescue says crews are on the scene of 8900 block of Market Street. They say a gas company is en route.

You should find an alternative route.

