North Carolina congressman tweets Harris picked for color, race

GREENVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina congressman tweeted that Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris was chosen “for her color and her race.”

WITN reports 3rd District Republican Rep. Greg Murphy posted the tweet Wednesday but has since deleted it.

He told the television station that he meant to say color and gender.

The tweet was posted after the vice presidential debate in which Vice President Mike Pence squared off with Harris, who is Black.

Democrats said Murphy’s tweet was racist and demanded that he apologize.

The conservative 3rd District covers much of the North Carolina coast, including the Outer Banks. He is being challenged by Black Democrat Daryl Farrow.