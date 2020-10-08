Second debate to go virtual; Trump vows not to participate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

But President Donald Trump says he won’t participate in next week’s debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden if it’s virtual.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

But Trump told Fox News that he’s “not going to do a virtual debate.”

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.