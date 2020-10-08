What Did We Miss? Angry customer throws chairs inside Subway

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Rhode Island police are looking for a woman who threw chairs at a Subway sandwich shop.

Amazon unveils a new Ring cam that flies around your home.

Jason Liversidge and Andy Jennings have set the new land speed records for the fastest wheelchair and fastest garbage can, respectively.

