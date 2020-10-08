Woman accused of assaulting, throwing gas on another woman

MARION, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman is accused by a sheriff’s office of throwing gasoline on another woman and trying to set a shed she was hiding in on fire.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Tiffany Danielle Keffer of Nebo is charged with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.

- Advertisement -

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim reported that Keffer hit her on Sept. 26 and threw gasoline on her.

The victim said she and a man fled into a shed that Keffer then tried to set on fire.

Online records didn’t show Keffer’s status on Thursday, and her next court date is Oct. 19.