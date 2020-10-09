Actors with Wilmington ties starring in new movie about Gloria Steinem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two actors with ties to Wilmington appear in the popular new Amazon Prime movie, “The Glorias.”

The film traces the life and legacy of legendary women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and is based on her autobiography, “My Life on the Road.”

Directed by Julie Taymor, the movie stars Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander and Timothy Hutton.

Allie McCullouch and Nick Basta recently spoke with WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina’s Donna Gregory about their roles in the film, and how important they think the movie’s message is today.

