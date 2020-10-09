Wilmington Boat Show returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Boat Show is back in the water this year.

It was cancelled last year because of Hurricane Dorian, but the event kicked off smoothly on Friday. It continues through Sunday with dozens of boats and exhibits.

The event is structured differently this year due to the pandemic, but organizer Jacqui McGuinness feels it was important for the show to go on as planned.

“I think we’ve got it down,” McGuinness said. “We’ve taken this very, very seriously. We are thrilled that we are being able to move forward because that’s important right now. For all the small businesses, all the boat dealerships and all the small businesses.”

An important note for this year’s show is that you must order your ticket online ahead of time to limit contact and congestion at the doors.