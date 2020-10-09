Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

ABBEVILLE, LA (AP) — Major Hurricane Delta is spinning across the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected landfall in coming hours along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The dangerous storm is targeting the same stretch of southwest Louisiana battered by Hurricane Laura just six weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

Businesses have boarded up and people rushed to prepare before hunkering down or leaving for safety elsewhere.

Devastation is still widely evident from Laura, a late August hurricane blamed for more than 30 deaths.

As Hurricane Delta churns north toward an expected landfall Friday evening, a hurricane warning is in place from High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana.