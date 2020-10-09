Carolina Beach pushes to ban floating homes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local beach town is taking steps to ban floating homes from docking at their marinas.

It all stems from a floating house, that was later called a vessel by the town, that docked at Carolina Beach over the summer.

During a meeting Thursday evening, the town’s planning board approved a text amendment that would restrict floating home from docking at the town’s marinas.

The recommendations will now go before the town council for consideration at their meeting on November 10.

If council approves the ban, it would have no bearing on the floating home that’s already there.