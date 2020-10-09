Deadline is today to vote in NC by mail, on Election Day

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A window is closing for North Carolina residents who’d like to vote on Election Day or by mail this fall.

Friday is the voter registration deadline for people who want to cast their ballot on Nov. 3 or who want to use traditional absentee voting.

The registration qualifies for this election if an application is turned in to a county elections office or postmarked Friday.

People who are already Division of Motor Vehicles customers also can register online.

People who miss the deadline can still simultaneously register to vote and cast a ballot at early in-person voting sites when they open next week.