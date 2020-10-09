Death investigation underway after body found in golf course pond

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in a Brunswick County golf course pond Thursday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 7:30 a.m. and that the body was found at the Thistle Golf Club.

His identification has not been released, but BCSO says he was believed to between ages 25-35.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Detectives do not believe there to be any danger to the public, according to a BCSO spokeswoman.