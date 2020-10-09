Enchanted Airlie will light up again starting Thanksgiving weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie also begins Thanksgiving weekend, bringing to life 35-acres of night-time forest with more than one million sparkling lights, walking trails, holiday displays, and seasonal music.

“Enchanted Airlie is a beloved tradition and we have worked hard to ensure that we continue that tradition in the safest way possible,” said Janine Powell, Director of Donor Relations. “Tickets will sell out in advance.”

Enchanted Airlie tickets are available online only, beginning Oct. 29 for the public. The garden gates open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 27-29, and reopen each night, Dec. 4-22. This year there are four one-hour event times each evening – 5:30, 6:30, 7:30, and 8:30 PM. Blockade Runner will offer Enchanted Airlie packages for hotel guests.

Adapting to public safety needs, Santa will not be on site this year, and face coverings will be required, according to Powell. No food or drinks will be sold at Airlie Gardens, but guests may bring their own. Airlie’s gift shop will only accept credit cards. Pathways are wheelchair accessible, and guests may bring their own. Wheelchairs will not be available onsite.