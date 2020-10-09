Free COVID-19 testing scheduled throughout New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials say two more New Hanover County residents died from COVID-19 this week, and are monitoring 15 outbreaks and clusters in congregate living, including nursing homes, residential facilities and UNCW residence halls.

Both of the people who died this week were in their 70’s and considered to be at higher risk of serious illness because of age and underlying health conditions.

A previously reported death was transferred to another county, so this brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 35. The New Hanover County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard will be updated in the coming days to reflect this number, once information is processed and reported by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

This week, health experts say the number of new COVID-19 cases was slightly higher than last week – 196 new cases last week compared with 221 new cases this week, and health officials are monitoring several more outbreaks and clusters of the virus.

Health officials urge residents to continue protective measures of the three Ws – Wear, Wait, Wash – and to limit activities to those that have a low risk of transmitting the virus inadvertently.

“Wearing our face coverings when in public, maintaining physical distance from one another and washing our hands frequently help us slow the spread of COVID-19 so we can continue reopening and participating in activities,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA, said. “With Halloween, Thanksgiving and other celebrations around the corner, it’s so important to continue to be thoughtful about how you’re helping slow the spread. Get your flu shot, and if you don’t feel well, stay home and call your doctor or our Coronavirus Call Center for testing information.”

New Hanover County Public Health is conducting outreach testing events throughout the fall at various sites to bring free COVID-19 testing directly to communities across the county, eliminating barriers to access. Testing is provided to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who is a close contact to someone confirmed to have the virus. Screening and testing is available at each site by drive-through or walk-up, and is offered at no cost to the resident. No ID or insurance information is needed and face masks will be given to those who need one.